321 Coffee, a Raleigh coffee shop that hires employees with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is opening a new location on N.C. State's Centennial Campus.

Driving the news: The Centennial Campus location — 321 Coffee's fifth location in the Triangle — will open at 930 Main Campus Dr. early next year.

Background: Lindsay Wrege and Michael Evans started 321 Coffee out of a stall at the State Farmers Market in 2019 when they were students at N.C. State.

It's been in expansion mode for the past two years after landing private investment.

In addition to the State Farmers Market, it has locations in Pendo's Raleigh headquarters, the Bloc[83] building on Hillsborough Street, a roastery in South Raleigh and a cafe in downtown Durham.

Zoom in: Centennial Campus is primed for more growth in the coming years, with N.C. State expanding it to include more labs, offices and apartments.