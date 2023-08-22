Data: Triangle Multiple Listing Services; Chart: Axios

Housing affordability across the Triangle has reached a record low, according to data kept by Triangle Multiple Listing Service.

Why it matters: With demand for single-family homes increasing from local and out-of-state buyers, the price of a home has become increasingly unaffordable since the start of the pandemic.

Coupled with mortgage rates continuing to rise, the affordability index tracked by Triangle MLS has never been lower.

What's happening: Mortgage rates are the highest since the year 2000, making monthly payments even higher, while a significant lack of housing supply continues to keep prices for homes elevated.

Triangle MLS' affordability index measures what percentage of the area's median household income is needed to qualify for the median-priced home.

With current rates, the Triangle's median income was 71% of what is necessary to qualify for the July median sales price of $416,000, according to Triangle MLS.

State of play: The lack of supply and affordability is causing cities across the Triangle to consider measures to increase housing, Matt Fowler, president of Triangle MLS, told Axios.

Durham is currently considering changes to its development ordinances to allow denser housing to be built in its neighborhoods.

And Raleigh and Chapel Hill have loosened regulations as well in an effort to create more housing units.

What they're saying: "I don't see a lot of inventory coming" in the next few months, Fowler said.

Builders can't build fast enough, he added, and existing homeowners are hesitant to sell and give up their low interest rates.

"The single family [market] is going to keep chugging along," per Fowler. "If mortgage rates start to moderate, I think this market will get back to seeing multiple offers and 10% appreciation per year."

Of note: The cities in the Triangle seeing the most interest — especially from out-of-town buyers — are Cary, Morrisville and Apex, according to Triangle MLS.