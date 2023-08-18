Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you've noticed more people coming down with COVID-19 recently, it's because there's been an upswing in cases once again.

Driving the news: The late-summer spread comes as new variant EG.5 is now the dominant form in the U.S., per CDC estimates — though it's unclear if that variant is directly responsible for the rising numbers.

By the numbers: The average COVID hospitalization rate nationwide rose about 17% between June and July, per the latest available CDC data.

Hospitalization rates are up 33.6% across North Carolina, according to the CDC.

With so little testing happening these days compared to the height of the pandemic, hospitalization rates are now one of the best proxies for estimating broader viral spread.

Reality check: In both percentage change and raw terms, nationwide hospitalizations remain far below their pandemic-era peak.

They're down 82% year over year, and the CDC reports 10,320 overall hospital admissions in the week between July 30-Aug. 5, compared to more than 150,000 in one week in January 2022.

