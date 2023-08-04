A rendering of two towers proposed for the Heritage Square development in Durham. Photo: Courtesy of Sterling Bay

A Chicago developer has released its first designs for a multi-tower development in downtown Durham that would transform a shopping center into a life sciences campus.

Driving the news: Sterling Bay wants to build a 13-story residential building and an 11-story lab building at 606 Fayetteville St., as part of the first phase of a project it's calling Heritage Square.

Why it matters: The project, which could begin construction next year, would be one of the largest commercial developments to be built near the Hayti neighborhood — a historically Black community that was disrupted by the construction of the Durham Freeway in the 1960s.

Details: It would be built on top of the Heritage Square shopping center, which is currently home to Food World and Pelican's SnoBalls.

Sterling Bay bought Heritage Square last year for $65 million, according to Durham County records.

The first towers would be just one phase of a decade-long plan to build on the property.

In addition to the lab and residential buildings, the first phase includes retail and restaurant space.

Sterling Bay is partnering with the investment firm Harrison Street and the Acram Group, former owner of the Citrix building in Raleigh, for the project.

Between the lines: If construction does start soon, it would be one of just a few office developments being built in the Triangle, which has seen vacancy rates increase due to remote work.