When you're in the checkout line to pay for a pack of gum, a takeout meal or a little gift from a boutique, and the employee swivels around the credit card reader and it asks you for a tip — what do you do?

What’s happening: Tip-flation. During the pandemic, customers started tipping frontline employees more frequently, but the habit stuck.

Tips are a way for businesses to pay employees more without having to raise prices, NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith reported.

Zoom out: Businesses have long had tip jars; tipping isn’t new. And customers have long expected to tip professionals like hairstylists, taxi drivers, bartenders and servers — all situations in which a service is rendered.

What’s new is how often and how frequently customers are being asked to tip, Mason Jenkins, a clinical assistant professor of marketing in the Belk College of Business at UNC Charlotte, told Axios.

The ubiquitousness of tipping comes at a time when more businesses are moving toward cashless transactions — meaning the option to tip is automated — and as inflation has made everything we buy way pricier than it was a few years ago.

The intrigue: Jenkins has heard of requests for tips everywhere from self-service car washes to concession stands at movie theaters.

“Tipping in these low-service situations has not always been the norm,” Jenkins said. “If customers are going to go along with this, they’re almost creating a new norm with their actions.”

Reality check: Consumers are starting to agree: Nearly 1 in 3 Americans think tipping culture has gotten out of control, a Bankrate survey found, according to Axios' Kelly Tyko.

Zoom in: Lee Robinson, owner of Irregardless Cafe and Brookside Bodega in Raleigh, told me the decision to tip is nuanced.

"I've always found tipping to be awesome and also the bane of my existence," Robinson told Axios.

"It's a whole lot of politics," Robinson told Axios. "I don't see a way out" of giving customers the option of how much to tip.

Robinson has adjusted the checkout-screen tipping options for Irregardless customers numerous times over the past few years, as COVID changed the industry and clients become more generous with their tips during the pandemic.

Irregardless, a full-service restaurant, offers customers 20%, 22% and 25% tip options.

But Brookside Bodega, where you can order food at the counter, buy retail items — like ice cream, wine bottles and toiletries — or sit at the bar, where full service is offered, also gives customers the option to tip for all three types of services.

Between the lines: Robinson himself, however, doesn't tip on retail anywhere he goes.

And when asked whether he tips at places like the food counter at Brookside Bodega, he asked, "I don't tip at McDonald's; do you?"

"I don't tip that kind of service usually," Robinson said. "But I do at full-service restaurants."

🗣️Tell us: Have your tipping habits changed over the past few years? Are you tipping more or less than before the pandemic? Do you get anxiety looking at that tip screen?