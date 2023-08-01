We're tipping for everything in Raleigh
When you're in the checkout line to pay for a pack of gum, a takeout meal or a little gift from a boutique, and the employee swivels around the credit card reader and it asks you for a tip — what do you do?
What’s happening: Tip-flation. During the pandemic, customers started tipping frontline employees more frequently, but the habit stuck.
- Tips are a way for businesses to pay employees more without having to raise prices, NPR’s Stacey Vanek Smith reported.
Zoom out: Businesses have long had tip jars; tipping isn’t new. And customers have long expected to tip professionals like hairstylists, taxi drivers, bartenders and servers — all situations in which a service is rendered.
What’s new is how often and how frequently customers are being asked to tip, Mason Jenkins, a clinical assistant professor of marketing in the Belk College of Business at UNC Charlotte, told Axios.
- The ubiquitousness of tipping comes at a time when more businesses are moving toward cashless transactions — meaning the option to tip is automated — and as inflation has made everything we buy way pricier than it was a few years ago.
The intrigue: Jenkins has heard of requests for tips everywhere from self-service car washes to concession stands at movie theaters.
- “Tipping in these low-service situations has not always been the norm,” Jenkins said. “If customers are going to go along with this, they’re almost creating a new norm with their actions.”
Reality check: Consumers are starting to agree: Nearly 1 in 3 Americans think tipping culture has gotten out of control, a Bankrate survey found, according to Axios' Kelly Tyko.
Zoom in: Lee Robinson, owner of Irregardless Cafe and Brookside Bodega in Raleigh, told me the decision to tip is nuanced.
- "I've always found tipping to be awesome and also the bane of my existence," Robinson told Axios.
- "It's a whole lot of politics," Robinson told Axios. "I don't see a way out" of giving customers the option of how much to tip.
Robinson has adjusted the checkout-screen tipping options for Irregardless customers numerous times over the past few years, as COVID changed the industry and clients become more generous with their tips during the pandemic.
- Irregardless, a full-service restaurant, offers customers 20%, 22% and 25% tip options.
- But Brookside Bodega, where you can order food at the counter, buy retail items — like ice cream, wine bottles and toiletries — or sit at the bar, where full service is offered, also gives customers the option to tip for all three types of services.
Between the lines: Robinson himself, however, doesn't tip on retail anywhere he goes.
- And when asked whether he tips at places like the food counter at Brookside Bodega, he asked, "I don't tip at McDonald's; do you?"
- "I don't tip that kind of service usually," Robinson said. "But I do at full-service restaurants."
🗣️Tell us: Have your tipping habits changed over the past few years? Are you tipping more or less than before the pandemic? Do you get anxiety looking at that tip screen?
- Let us know at [email protected]
