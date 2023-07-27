A cosplay competition at last year's GalaxyCon in Raleigh. Photo: Courtesy of GalaxyCon

The streets of downtown Raleigh will take on more of a sci-fi and fantasy feel this weekend, as GalaxyCon — a convention for comic books, anime and video game lovers — kicks off today.

Driving the news: The four-day festival is expected to have its biggest attendance yet in Raleigh, Michael Broder, GalaxyCon president and founder, told Axios.

GalaxyCon organizers anticipate around 45,000 people to visit the Raleigh Convention Center for this week's events.

Why it matters: GalaxyCon, which has been held at the Convention Center since 2017, has become one of downtown's biggest annual events, flooding the streets with attendees in costume, filling hotels and bringing in celebrities.

Broder, who organizes events across the country, said that Raleigh is one of its biggest shows every year, and draws in guests from all over the Southeast.

Details: This year's GalaxyCon will bring in dozens of famous actors, including William Shatner, of StarTrek fame; Vincent D'Onofrio, of the Netflix show "Daredevil;" Joel McHale; Giancarlo Esposito and Shameik Moore, who voices Mile Morales in the "Spiderverse" movies.

GalaxyCon organizers said the current actors' strike in Hollywood would not impact any attendance, but it is affecting some panels, as SAG-AFTRA union members are not permitted to promote their work.

What's next: Because of GalaxyCon's strong performance in Raleigh, it will bring its animation convention Animate! to Raleigh for the first time in January, Broder said.