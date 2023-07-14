Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

The sharp jump in mortgage rates over the past year is locking North Carolina homeowners in place and leaving prospective buyers with fewer options.

More than 60% of homeowners with mortgages in North Carolina have a rate below 4%, per Redfin data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Mortgage holders are experiencing the "golden handcuffs" phenomenon: They might have a great rate now, but likely can't move without spending a lot more cash, explains Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

Meanwhile, 19% of homeowners in the state have a rate of more than 5%, as of the latest data from October of last year.

By the numbers: A higher rate can lead to significant differences in monthly payments.

For a home with a sales price of $360,000, a monthly payment at a 3% interest rate from 2021 would be $,1733, assuming a 20% down payment.

At 6.4%, the rate would be $2,331.

What they're saying: Matt Fowler, the executive director of Triangle Multiple Listing Services, said rising interest rates can have the effect of "trapping" homeowners that might want to buy a bigger house.

"They may want to move," he said, "but when they turn around and look at what they'd have to pay on a monthly basis to buy a little bit more house … the cost of doing that was just really high."

More broadly, he added, the interest rates have continued to make buying a home unaffordable for many, as monthly payments can be hundreds of dollars more per month than they would've been last year.

It's led to some price decreases across the Triangle, he said, but the monthly payments might still be just as expensive.

"The general affordability (of homes) has never been more challenging," he said, when you consider the lack of supply and the interest rates.

Zoom out: It's not just a local issue.

Nine in 10 U.S. homeowners secured mortgage rates below 6% as of late 2022, per the new Redfin report. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have swung between 6 and 7% nationally in recent months.

Yes, but: Buyers are also exploring adjustable-rate mortgages or buydowns in hopes of a lower monthly payment, Fairweather says.

Reality check: Lower rates could loosen up some supply, but not enough to meet demand, Fairweather says.