50 mins ago - Real Estate

Rising interest rates are stopping homeowners from selling their homes

Zachery Eanes
Data: Redfin; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Visuals

The sharp jump in mortgage rates over the past year is locking North Carolina homeowners in place and leaving prospective buyers with fewer options.

  • More than 60% of homeowners with mortgages in North Carolina have a rate below 4%, per Redfin data shared with Axios.

Why it matters: Mortgage holders are experiencing the "golden handcuffs" phenomenon: They might have a great rate now, but likely can't move without spending a lot more cash, explains Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

  • Meanwhile, 19% of homeowners in the state have a rate of more than 5%, as of the latest data from October of last year.

By the numbers: A higher rate can lead to significant differences in monthly payments.

  • For a home with a sales price of $360,000, a monthly payment at a 3% interest rate from 2021 would be $,1733, assuming a 20% down payment.
  • At 6.4%, the rate would be $2,331.

What they're saying: Matt Fowler, the executive director of Triangle Multiple Listing Services, said rising interest rates can have the effect of "trapping" homeowners that might want to buy a bigger house.

  • "They may want to move," he said, "but when they turn around and look at what they'd have to pay on a monthly basis to buy a little bit more house … the cost of doing that was just really high."

More broadly, he added, the interest rates have continued to make buying a home unaffordable for many, as monthly payments can be hundreds of dollars more per month than they would've been last year.

  • It's led to some price decreases across the Triangle, he said, but the monthly payments might still be just as expensive.
  • "The general affordability (of homes) has never been more challenging," he said, when you consider the lack of supply and the interest rates.

Zoom out: It's not just a local issue.

Yes, but: Buyers are also exploring adjustable-rate mortgages or buydowns in hopes of a lower monthly payment, Fairweather says.

Reality check: Lower rates could loosen up some supply, but not enough to meet demand, Fairweather says.

  • New construction isn't keeping up, either. Fairweather predicts it'll take the U.S. a decade to repair its housing shortage.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more