The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on June 27, 2023, in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

North Carolina Republicans, who have been on a winning streak since seizing a majority on the state Supreme Court and a supermajority in the legislature, faced a loss Tuesday when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling against their attempt to gain sole authority over state elections.

Driving the news: In a 6-3 decision on the case Moore v. Harper, the justices determined state courts can strike down or weigh in on election laws set by the state's General Assembly.

Why it matters: The ruling in the case means that courts will largely remain a check on the legislature's power to draw political districts for federal elections and decide who can vote and what's required to do so.

Context: A group of North Carolina GOP lawmakers had asked the court to embrace a sweeping legal theory called the independent state legislature doctrine, which holds that state legislatures have absolute control over election rules.

Under the doctrine, even if a state legislature does something that would violate the state's constitution, the courts would have no ability to stop them.

The big picture: The court's ruling in the case — it's one of the highest profile cases of its term — resonates nationally, as it applies to state legislatures across the country.

It's also a rebuke to a conservative movement that has sought to block the courts from hearing election cases, Axios' Sam Baker writes.

Had that movement succeeded, federal elections could have been "radically reshaped," the New York Times reports.

But, but, but: In the short-term, the ruling may have little impact in North Carolina, where both the legislature and state Supreme Court are led by Republicans.

State lawmakers will redraw state legislative and congressional maps in the coming months, which they planned to do regardless of the court's ruling.

What's next: SCOTUS is set to issue another ruling in the coming days on race-conscious admissions at UNC and Harvard.