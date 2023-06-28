North Carolina is set to receive $1.5 billion to boost high-speed broadband internet across rural swaths of the state.

Driving the news: The money will come from a new federal program created through the infrastructure bill signed into law by President Biden in 2021.

Why it matters: Broadband internet has increasingly become a linchpin of the modern economy, as more business is done online and remote work opportunities explode.

North Carolina has one of the country's largest rural populations. Many people live in small towns or counties with spotty internet access — especially in the northeastern part of the state and the mountainous far west.

By the numbers: The N.C. Department of Information Technology estimates that roughly 1.1 million households in the state lack access to high-speed internet, can't afford it or do not have the skills to operate in the digital economy.

Around 500,000 businesses and households in the state cannot currently get high-speed internet or can only get slower speeds, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission.

What's next: States now have to submit proposals to the U.S. Department of Commerce for how they will use the funds. Once approved, the money will be doled out over multiple years.