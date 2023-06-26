Data: Trust for Public Land; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

Raleigh has 7.9 pickleball courts per capita, according to the pro-parks nonprofit Trust for Public Land, Axios' Jennifer A. Kingson and Alice Feng report.

The big picture: There's been a sixfold increase in the number of public pickleball courts in the 100 biggest U.S. cities since 2017 — from 420 to 2,788 — but municipal leaders say they still can't come close to meeting demand from pickleheads.

What's next: More pickleball courts are on the way, including a $70 million tennis and pickleball entertainment complex planned for the Brier Creek in Raleigh.