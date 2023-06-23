We asked you for your favorite bakeries in the Triangle, and it's clear we have many gems to choose from.

In no particular order, here are seven of the essential bakeries our readers — and we — can't get enough of.

La Farm Bakery — La Farm has been setting the standard since it opened in 1999, and its breads and pastries can be found throughout the Triangle.

Location: La Farm has four locations: 220 W. Chatham St., downtown Cary

5055 Arco St., Cary (inside of Whole Foods)

4248 NW Cary Pkwy.

Terminal 2, RDU Airport

Boulted Bread — Founded in 2014, Boulted has won national acclaim. It recently moved into a larger space in the Boylan Heights neighborhood.

Location: 328 Dupont Cir., Raleigh

A pasteis de nata and croissant from Boulted Bread. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Union Special — In addition to delectable croissants and buns, Union Special's blue corn cookies are a beloved treat in the city, even becoming a Two Roosters Ice Cream ingredient.

Location: 2409 Crabtree Blvd., suite 102, Raleigh

401 Fayetteville St., suite 103, Raleigh

Yellow Dog Bread Co. — Both a maker of excellent bread and one of Mordecai's great gathering spots.

Location: 219 E. Franklin St., Raleigh

Guglhupf — A bakery focused on creating delicious German pastries and breads that has a unique dining space.

Location: 2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

1800 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

Guglhupf's breezy outdoor cafe space. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Layered Croissanterie — It's croissants all the time at Layered's small outpost in Glenwood South, where it serves them in a dazzling array of rotating flavors, like peanut butter pretzel or vanilla rum.

Location: 911 N. West. St., suite 107, Raleigh

Loaf Bakery — A downtown Durham staple, Loaf's hearth-baked breads and pastries have been enticing customers since it outgrew the farmers market and opened a permanent spot in 2011.

Location: 111 W. Parrish St., Durham