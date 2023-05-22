2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Boulted Bread upgrades to larger space in downtown Raleigh

Zachery Eanes

The counter at Boulted Bread's new bakery space in Raleigh's Boylan Heights neighborhood. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Beloved Raleigh bakery Boulted Bread made its name operating out of a tiny spot on South Street in downtown.

  • Inside, there was barely enough room to queue for its delicious pastries and certainly no place to hang about.

Driving the news: But now the bakery, opened in 2014, has leveraged its success into a much larger home at 328 Dupont Circle in the Boylan Heights neighborhood.

  • Owners Josh Bellamy and Sam Kirkpatrick officially opened the new space on Friday — and a steady trickle of customers came out to buy croissants, bread loaves and morning buns.
A pasteis de nata and croissant from Boulted Bread. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios
  • Boulted's new home holds an oven quadruple the size of its old haunt, an espresso machine and a dining room spacious enough for customers to camp out.

The big picture: Boulted has become one of the more influential culinary institutions in the city since it opened.

  • Its owners have helped open other favorites like Benchwarmers Bagels and the excellent Bright Spot Donuts.
  • It's also one of the few bakeries where you can find pasteis de nata — the delightful Portuguese-style custard tarts.
