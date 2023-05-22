2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Boulted Bread upgrades to larger space in downtown Raleigh
Beloved Raleigh bakery Boulted Bread made its name operating out of a tiny spot on South Street in downtown.
- Inside, there was barely enough room to queue for its delicious pastries and certainly no place to hang about.
Driving the news: But now the bakery, opened in 2014, has leveraged its success into a much larger home at 328 Dupont Circle in the Boylan Heights neighborhood.
- Owners Josh Bellamy and Sam Kirkpatrick officially opened the new space on Friday — and a steady trickle of customers came out to buy croissants, bread loaves and morning buns.
- Boulted's new home holds an oven quadruple the size of its old haunt, an espresso machine and a dining room spacious enough for customers to camp out.
The big picture: Boulted has become one of the more influential culinary institutions in the city since it opened.
- Its owners have helped open other favorites like Benchwarmers Bagels and the excellent Bright Spot Donuts.
- It's also one of the few bakeries where you can find pasteis de nata — the delightful Portuguese-style custard tarts.
