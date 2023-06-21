You may have read this week about a certain Southern chain restaurant in a context you didn't expect.

Over breakfast at a Raleigh Biscuitville, a new lawsuit claims, House Speaker Tim Moore confessed his sexual relationship with a state employee and also implied to the woman's husband "that he could use his power he held as Speaker in some way to benefit" him.

The big picture: If that's true, it's not the first time a major North Carolina politics scandal has played out at a popular breakfast chain.

🥞 Flashback: Former N.C. House Speaker Jim Black met a former state representative at a Salisbury IHOP 20 years ago to hand over $50,000 in checks and cash awarded because the representative switched parties so that Black, a Democrat, could remain speaker.

Spoiler: Both were ultimately sentenced in the bribery scheme.

Bonus: In 2019, Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger brought a bag of Bojangles to a meeting with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in hopes that their breaking biscuits together would result in a compromise on the state budget.

It didn't.

The lesson here, we think, is don't take political meetings at breakfast chains.