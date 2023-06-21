56 mins ago - Sports

NC crew assisting in search for missing submersible

Zachery Eanes

A photo of a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the shipwreck of the Titanic. Photo: Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A U.S. Coast Guard crew from North Carolina is part of the wide-scale search operation for a missing submersible carrying five people on an excursion to the Titanic shipwreck, WNCT reports.

Driving the news: Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City sent a C-130 Hercules fixed-winged aircraft to the search area, about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, this week.

  • The C-130s are used in long-range search-and-rescue operations across the Atlantic and five of the planes are housed in Elizabeth City.

