Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A photo of a submarine that went missing during an expedition to the shipwreck of the Titanic. Photo: Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A U.S. Coast Guard crew from North Carolina is part of the wide-scale search operation for a missing submersible carrying five people on an excursion to the Titanic shipwreck, WNCT reports.

Driving the news: Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City sent a C-130 Hercules fixed-winged aircraft to the search area, about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, this week.

The C-130s are used in long-range search-and-rescue operations across the Atlantic and five of the planes are housed in Elizabeth City.

Go deeper: Read the latest on the search for the Titanic sub