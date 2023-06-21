56 mins ago - Sports
NC crew assisting in search for missing submersible
A U.S. Coast Guard crew from North Carolina is part of the wide-scale search operation for a missing submersible carrying five people on an excursion to the Titanic shipwreck, WNCT reports.
Driving the news: Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City sent a C-130 Hercules fixed-winged aircraft to the search area, about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, this week.
- The C-130s are used in long-range search-and-rescue operations across the Atlantic and five of the planes are housed in Elizabeth City.
