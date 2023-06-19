A U.S. Coast Guard vessel sits in port on Monday in Boston Harbor across from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, which is leading the search for the missing submersible craft. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP

A tourist submersible has gone missing while on a diving trip to the wreck of the Titanic, sparking a massive search and rescue operation in the North Atlantic.

Driving the news: U.S. Coast Guard officials said five people were on board the submersible when it lost contact with the vessel one hour and 45 minutes into the dive on Sunday afternoon and it was reported overdue some 900 miles off Massachusetts' Cape Cod.

OceanGate Expeditions, which runs tours to the Titanic wreck that's laid on the ocean floor in 12,500 feet of water some 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, since it sank in 1912, said in a statement it's "mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely."

Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District, which is leading the search from Boston in assistance with military aircraft and the Canadian Coast Guard, said at a news conference it's "a challenge to conduct a search" in such a remote area.

Zoom in: Mauger said one pilot or sub-commander operator and four mission specialists were on board the submersible.

British businessman Hamish Harding, who's confirmed to be one of the five people on the vessel, wrote in an Instagram post Saturday: "Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023."

The adventurer holds three Guinness World Records — including "longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel," which he achieved in 2021.

What to watch: Mauger said he understands from the operator that the submersible has a 96-hour oxygen supply.

"We anticipate there is somewhere between 70 and the full 96 hours available at this point," he said.

"We're making the best use of every moment of that time. What we're focused on is finding those five people."

The First Coast Guard District tweeted on Monday night that search and rescue teams "will continue to do surface searches" throughout the evening and into Tuesday morning.

The big picture: OceanGate was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington, according to the privately owned company's website.

Company CEO Stockton Rush told CBS News in November that OceanGate charges $250,000 per person for the eight-day expedition — which he said attracts Titanic enthusiasts, known as "Titaniacs," some of whom had mortgaged their home to go on the trip.

Between the lines: "The difference between a submarine and a submersible is a submarine has enough power to leave port and come back to port under its own power," said Edith Widder, a former senior scientist at Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution, in NOAA video.

"A submersible has very limited power reserves so it needs a mother ship that can launch it and recover it."

