A U.S. Coast Guard vessel in Boston on June 20. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday a "debris field" was discovered near a search area for the tourist submersible carrying five people that went missing during a diving trip to the wreck of the Titanic over the weekend.

Why it matters: A massive search and rescue operation had been underway to find the vessel in the North Atlantic since it lost contact on Sunday afternoon.

The Titan submersible reportedly had a maximum oxygen supply of 96 hours.

The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) that discovered the debris field was transported and deployed to the search area by Bourbon Offshore Norway's Horizon Arctic supply ship on Thursday.

What they're saying: "A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic," the Coast Guard's 1st District Headquarters said on social media Thursday.

"Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," it added.

The Coast Guard scheduled a press conference at 3pm ET on Thursday to discuss the findings.

The big picture: The search involved personnel, ships and aircraft from the U.S. Coast Guard and the Canadian Coast Guard.

The Titan was operated by OceanGate Expeditions, a privately owned company that offers tours of the Titanic wreck on the ocean floor below 12,500 feet of water around 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

The five people, who have been identified, included OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.