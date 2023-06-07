Data: AirNow; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Canadian smoke will once again harsh the Carolina blue skies of the Triangle on Thursday, as wildfires from up north tank air quality across the region.

What's happening: Going outside will be unhealthy for sensitive groups — like those who spend a large among of time active outdoors, older adults, children and people with asthma — according to the NC Division of Air Quality, which issued a Code Orange for Triangle on Thursday.

That's progress from Wednesday morning's Code Red air quality alert when particle pollution was higher, but smoky conditions will persist, the department said.

Why it matters: Breathing in high levels of smoke and other air pollution can increase a person's risk of developing lung and heart conditions, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

It can also exacerbate pre-existing conditions and can trigger asthma and heart attacks.

Air pollution contributes to almost 11,000 deaths in the U.S. annually, according to a 2021 estimate, while a 2022 study estimated that it contributed to at least 1.8 million excess deaths in 2019.

By the numbers: Air quality is reported using the EPA's Air Quality Index. Any value above 100 is considered to be unhealthy.

Air quality in the Triangle on Thursday is expected to be at a level of 130, according to the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

NCDEQ says the Triangle's air quality reached a level of 151 on Wednesday.

What's next: Some relief could arrive in the Triangle by Saturday afternoon, as a low pressure system begins to move eastward, according to the Division of Air Quality.