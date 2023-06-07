1 hour ago - Climate

The Triangle's air quality will remain poor going into the weekend

Zachery Eanes
Data: AirNow; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Canadian smoke will once again harsh the Carolina blue skies of the Triangle on Thursday, as wildfires from up north tank air quality across the region.

What's happening: Going outside will be unhealthy for sensitive groups — like those who spend a large among of time active outdoors, older adults, children and people with asthma — according to the NC Division of Air Quality, which issued a Code Orange for Triangle on Thursday.

  • That's progress from Wednesday morning's Code Red air quality alert when particle pollution was higher, but smoky conditions will persist, the department said.

Why it matters: Breathing in high levels of smoke and other air pollution can increase a person's risk of developing lung and heart conditions, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.

  • It can also exacerbate pre-existing conditions and can trigger asthma and heart attacks.
  • Air pollution contributes to almost 11,000 deaths in the U.S. annually, according to a 2021 estimate, while a 2022 study estimated that it contributed to at least 1.8 million excess deaths in 2019.

By the numbers: Air quality is reported using the EPA's Air Quality Index. Any value above 100 is considered to be unhealthy.

  • Air quality in the Triangle on Thursday is expected to be at a level of 130, according to the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
  • NCDEQ says the Triangle's air quality reached a level of 151 on Wednesday.

What's next: Some relief could arrive in the Triangle by Saturday afternoon, as a low pressure system begins to move eastward, according to the Division of Air Quality.

  • The air quality alert is expected to be downgraded to a Code Yellow then.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more