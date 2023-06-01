Share on email (opens in new window)

Former U.S. soccer star Clint Dempsey is one of the backers of The Soccer Tournament. Photo: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Soccer Tournament, a seven-on-seven soccer tournament in which 32 star-filled teams compete for $1 million, kicks off today at Cary's Wake Med Soccer Park.

Driving the news: The tournament — which will feature soccer icons like Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan and Heather O'Reilly — will run for the next four days, with the championship taking place on Sunday.

The tournament is winner-takes-all, meaning second place gets $0.

Why it matters: The Triangle has long been a hotbed for the sport, but the tournament will be one of the region's highest profile soccer events yet.

Notable teams traveling to North Carolina include:

View the full list of participating teams here.

How to watch: Single-day tickets start at $35.