Data: USA Today; Chart: Axios Visuals

If you want to see why everyone in the Atlantic Coast Conference is anxious about the future, look no further than last year's revenue numbers of the so-called "Power Five" college athletic conferences.

Driving the news: Power Five conferences generated a combined $3.3 billion in revenues during their 2022 fiscal year, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

But the Big Ten and SEC lead the way by a wide margin, per federal tax records obtained by USA Today.

By the numbers: The ACC, home of North Carolina's largest universities and a state institution for generations, is tens of millions of dollars behind the two leading conferences when it comes to revenue.

Big Ten: $845.6 million SEC: $802 million ACC: $617 million Pac-12: $580.9 million Big 12: $480.6 million

Why it matters: The gap is likely to widen, as the Big Ten and SEC each have enormous new media deals kicking in soon ($1 billion annually and $700 million annually, respectively). The ACC's smaller media deal with ESPN, on the other hand, doesn't expire until 2036.

That reality could lead to big changes to the makeup of conferences — and potentially more conference consolidation.

What we're watching: Right before the ACC conducted its annual spring meetings, it was reported that seven schools — including UNC and N.C. State — have met to discuss if the conference's grant-of-rights agreement, which makes each school's TV revenue the property of the ACC, is breakable.