1 hour ago - News

North Carolina just had its warmest start to the year on record

Lucille Sherman
Illustration of a hand tipping over a stack of thermometers.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

This year is off to a very warm start.

  • Seven eastern states, including North Carolina, this year experienced the warmest Jan.-April on record, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports.

Zoom out: The average temperature for the contiguous U.S. during the first four months of the year was 40.9° — nearly 2° higher than the average, according to NOAA.

The intrigue: North Carolina also experienced one of the wettest starts to the year we've had, according to NOAA's May report.

  • Many counties in the state saw significantly more rain than average.

What's next: This summer is expected to be hotter than average, too.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Raleigh stories

No stories could be found

Raleighpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more