1 hour ago - News
North Carolina just had its warmest start to the year on record
This year is off to a very warm start.
- Seven eastern states, including North Carolina, this year experienced the warmest Jan.-April on record, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports.
Zoom out: The average temperature for the contiguous U.S. during the first four months of the year was 40.9° — nearly 2° higher than the average, according to NOAA.
The intrigue: North Carolina also experienced one of the wettest starts to the year we've had, according to NOAA's May report.
- Many counties in the state saw significantly more rain than average.
What's next: This summer is expected to be hotter than average, too.
