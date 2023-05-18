1 hour ago - Things to Do
Artsplosure will bring 175+ artists to downtown Raleigh
The streets of downtown Raleigh will be a little more colorful this weekend — as the city's annual arts festival, Artsplosure, takes over Fayetteville Street on Saturday and Sunday.
Driving the news: The free festival will bring more than 175 artisans to showcase their works in an arts market as well as live music throughout the day, kids activities and large-scale, interactive art installations.
Among this year's interactive installations:
- A silent disco featuring multiple DJs
- Song Confessional will be in attendance to record anonymous confessions that could be turned into a song for its podcast.
- You Matter, an installation meant to raise awareness about mental health in the Black community by inviting people to write words of affirmation onto mirrored letters.
- The Art of Pickleball will add four art-covered pickleball courts to City Plaza for visitors to use throughout the day.
