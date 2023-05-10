Share on email (opens in new window)

Credit line: Data: RentCafe; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Apartment developers looking to attract high-income renters say they’re thinking beyond gyms and pools when it comes to amenities.

Why it matters: The push comes as many would-be homebuyers rent longer, incentivizing properties to compete for a growing cohort of high-income tenants.

By the numbers: The number of metro-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew 103.5% between 2016 and 2021, per U.S. Census data.

That's higher than the national average increase of 87.5%.

The share of renters making between $50,000 and $75,000, meanwhile, has grown at a far slower pace: 14.5% between 2016 and 2021.

State of play: Luxury apartments at one of Raleigh's newest complexes, The Eastern, start at around $1,500 a month and cost as much as $13,000 monthly for a high-end penthouse.

Apartments feature spa-like baths, nine-foot ceilings, customizable kitchens and include such amenities as an in-house spa and concierge services that offer pet arrangements and car detailing.

The big picture: Apartment construction is booming nationwide. Historically, new rental housing tends to hit at the higher end of the market, Chris Salviati, senior economist at Apartment List, tells Axios.

That trend has become more pronounced in recent years as rising project costs squeeze developers, he says.

Between the lines: High listing prices and mortgage rates aren’t making home buying as desirable as it once was, Salviati says.