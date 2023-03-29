1 hour ago - News
Raleigh Seaboard Station project lands new tenants
The massive Seaboard Station development along Peace Street in downtown Raleigh has signed some of its first tenants, its developer announced this past week.
What's coming: Seaboard will add three tenants in the coming months.
- Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based Southern food maker, plans to open in the fall.
- The Yard Milkshake Bar, which sells milkshakes with oversized toppings, will open this summer.
- And the Eye Institute, an eye clinic which had already been a tenant, is moving into a larger space at Seaboard Station this fall.
Details: Built by Hoffman & Associates, a Washington, D.C. developer that has taken heavy interest in downtown Raleigh, Seaboard Station could eventually reach one million square feet of built space.
- The first phase of the project — The Signal, a seven-story apartment building with nearly 300 units — began moving in residents earlier this year.
- The second phase, a Hyatt House hotel, is under construction. Once completed next year it will add 149 rooms and a rooftop bar called High Rail.
