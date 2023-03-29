1 hour ago - News

Raleigh Seaboard Station project lands new tenants

Zachery Eanes

A rendering of the retail alley at Seaboard Station in Raleigh, courtesy of Hoffman & Associates

The massive Seaboard Station development along Peace Street in downtown Raleigh has signed some of its first tenants, its developer announced this past week.

What's coming: Seaboard will add three tenants in the coming months.

  • Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based Southern food maker, plans to open in the fall.
  • The Yard Milkshake Bar, which sells milkshakes with oversized toppings, will open this summer.
  • And the Eye Institute, an eye clinic which had already been a tenant, is moving into a larger space at Seaboard Station this fall.

Details: Built by Hoffman & Associates, a Washington, D.C. developer that has taken heavy interest in downtown Raleigh, Seaboard Station could eventually reach one million square feet of built space.

  • The first phase of the project — The Signal, a seven-story apartment building with nearly 300 units — began moving in residents earlier this year.
  • The second phase, a Hyatt House hotel, is under construction. Once completed next year it will add 149 rooms and a rooftop bar called High Rail.
