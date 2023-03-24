Collin Shick, a first-year med student at UNC, plays in the PPA's Florida Open. Photo courtesy of the PPA

A UNC medical school student has made unexpected waves on the professional pickleball circuit.

Driving the news: Earlier this month, Collin Shick, a former tennis player at N.C. State, made it all the way to the finals of the Professional Pickleball Association's Florida Open. He played the No. 1 ranked player in the world, Ben Johns.

What made it remarkable is that Shick, 23, was only in his third tournament and came into the tournament as the 54th seed.

He went from playing in qualifiers as a first-year med student to facing up against "the undeniable GOAT" in the pickleball world, he told Axios.

State of play: Pickleball's popularity has grown significantly in the past two years, including in the Triangle.

But it's just now coming into its own as a professional sport, attracting new sponsorships and athletes like Shick.

"I think the ceiling for pickleball is just really unknown," he told Axios, noting his college teammates poked fun at him when he first took up the sport.

Zoom in: Shick's drop shot — something he took from his tennis days — was noted by many as helping him advance at the Florida Open. It even gave Johns some trouble before the world No. 1 eventually took control of the game.

Shick said there's still a lot of room to create new styles of play in the young sport.

"There's new shots being invented every tournament — even shots so you don't you don't see in tennis," he said.

What they're saying: Shick said the Triangle is home to a lot of great players and places to try to sport out.

"The issue is it's so popular now the best places to play are the busiest," he said.

"But if you don't mind waiting, Cary Tennis Park is great as well as Method (Community Park) in Raleigh."

What's next: Shick said his No. 1 priority is still studying medicine, but he has plans to enter into more tournaments and is in conversations with several companies who'd like to sponsor him.

His next tournament will be in Charlotte in May for the North Carolina Open.

