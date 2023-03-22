Data: CDC and Muckrock analysis of CDC data; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Maternal mortality rates nationally have worsened as the pandemic has dragged on, and North Carolina is no exception.

Driving the news: In fact, according to newly released data, North Carolina mothers are dying at a higher rate than the U.S. average, with pregnancy-related deaths disproportionately impacting women of color.

Why it matters: COVID worsened maternal health for new mothers throughout the U.S., and that decline is still continuing, Muckrock and Columbia University's Brown Institute for Media Innovation found.

And the spike in deaths is especially concerning considering more than 80% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable.

By the numbers: More than 50 North Carolina mothers died while pregnant or within 42 days of giving birth in 2021, at a rate of 44 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, according to Muckrock.

Nationally, the rate was 32.9, with more than 1,200 women dying.

The big picture: The increase in deaths since the pandemic is likely in part driven by COVID-19 infections, along with pandemic delaying care non-COVID patients, Axios' Arielle Dreher has reported.

Between the lines: The newly released national data also reveals stark racial disparities in the maternal death rate, Axios' Erin Doherty writes.

In 2021, the maternal mortality rate for Black women was 69.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to a rate of 26.6 per 100,000 for white women.

In North Carolina, where 22% of the population is Black, Black women made up for some 43% of pregnancy related deaths between 2020 and last year, Muckrock found in its analysis, which includes some preliminary 2022 data.

Zoom out: The U.S. has among the highest maternal mortality rates in the developed world, but declines in that rate have stalled globally in recent years, according to a report released last month by the World Health Organization.