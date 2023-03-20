Credit Suisse struggles could affect Research Triangle Park presence
The future of one of the Triangle's largest employers is uncertain after it was forced to sell itself to a rival.
Driving the news: Over the weekend, Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse toppled due to solvency concerns.
- The Swiss government arranged for its rival UBS to buy it for $3.2 billion, as regulators across the world try to contain a potential banking crisis.
Why it matters: Credit Suisse has suffered from a series of scandals in recent years that have tanked the price of its shares. It was already in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs globally.
- The bank has around 2,300 employees based in Research Triangle Park, according to state records, many of them working in technology-based positions.
What we're watching: It's too early to determine what impact the sale could have on the Triangle's job market.
- The merger hasn't closed yet, but UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said Sunday UBS will look for $8 billion in cost savings.
- In the meantime, the company's office in RTP is continuing normal operations, according to a source close to the matter that did not want to be named before a deal closed.
Flashback: Credit Suisse was one of the first financial giants to set up shop in the Triangle, when it first established a presence here in 2005. Other financial companies, like Fidelity Investments, MetLife and Deutsche Bank followed.
- In 2017, Credit Suisse received state incentives to add 1,200 more jobs in RTP. Around 800 of those pledged jobs have been created, according to state records from last year.
- The bank also notably pressured the state to repeal House Bill 2 — the so-called bathroom bill.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.