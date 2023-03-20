The future of one of the Triangle's largest employers is uncertain after it was forced to sell itself to a rival.

Driving the news: Over the weekend, Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse toppled due to solvency concerns.

The Swiss government arranged for its rival UBS to buy it for $3.2 billion, as regulators across the world try to contain a potential banking crisis.

Why it matters: Credit Suisse has suffered from a series of scandals in recent years that have tanked the price of its shares. It was already in the process of cutting 9,000 jobs globally.

The bank has around 2,300 employees based in Research Triangle Park, according to state records, many of them working in technology-based positions.

What we're watching: It's too early to determine what impact the sale could have on the Triangle's job market.

The merger hasn't closed yet, but UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said Sunday UBS will look for $8 billion in cost savings.

In the meantime, the company's office in RTP is continuing normal operations, according to a source close to the matter that did not want to be named before a deal closed.

Flashback: Credit Suisse was one of the first financial giants to set up shop in the Triangle, when it first established a presence here in 2005. Other financial companies, like Fidelity Investments, MetLife and Deutsche Bank followed.