UBS has struck a deal to purchase troubled Credit Suisse for $2 billion, as a maelstrom of higher interest rates and bank solvency fears continue to batter global markets.

Why it matters: Aggressive central bank action to arrest stubborn inflation has shaken investor confidence, with financial institutions caught in the crosshairs. The merger is the latest attempt to arrest market volatility triggered by concerns about a worldwide banking panic.

The details: All CS shareholders will receive 1 share in UBS for 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse, the release noted, with the two sides aiming to consummate the merger by year's end.

Underscoring the distressed nature of Credit Suisse's operations, UBS offer represents a fraction of the bank's roughly $8.5 billion market capitalization as of Friday's close.

The deal was strong-armed by Swiss financial officials, and UBS sought $6 billion in guarantees from Swiss authorities to execute a potential deal. The Swiss National Bank will open a monetary tap for Credit Suisse for "substantial additional liquidity," the bank said.

Flashback: After years of mismanagement and scandal-ridden headlines, the storied 167-year-old European banking giant was laid low by a crisis rattling the banking sector in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's failure.

Credit Suisse, one of a handful of global financial institutions deemed "systemically important," posted a fourth-quarter loss of over $1 billion. Over the last few days, it has suffered mass outflows as problems mounted and bank sector concerns festered, pushing its stock to record lows.

The Financial Times was first to report that UBS was exploring a deal for all or part of Credit Suisse, its embattled rival, under the urging of the Swiss National Bank and the country's financial regulator.

Meanwhile, U.S. asset management giant BlackRock, which last week denied having interest in Credit Suisse, was said to be involved in the high-stakes discussions.

What they're saying: “Given recent extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances, the announced merger represents the best available outcome," Axel P. Lehmann, Credit Suisse's chairman said in a statement.

"This has been an extremely challenging time for Credit Suisse and while the team has worked tirelessly to address many significant legacy issues and execute on its new strategy, we are forced to reach a solution today that provides a durable outcome," he added.

Zoom out: A jittery Wall Street has pummeled bank stocks over the last few weeks, with some fearing another worldwide liquidity crisis.