Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson began his response to Gov. Roy Cooper's State of the State address yesterday evening by telling the story of his own upbringing in a "home filled with alcoholism and violence" and detailing how he overcame adversity in his adulthood.

It sounded like the makings of a campaign speech.

Why it matters: Robinson’s rebuttal Monday, coupled with a speech he gave just two days earlier at a high-profile Republican conference, could help him gain momentum both statewide and nationally as he campaigns for governor.

Robinson, who has not yet made a campaign announcement, is widely expected to win the Republican nomination in North Carolina’s 2024 gubernatorial race. As recently as Saturday, he indicated he plans to run.

Catch up quick: Cooper touted his administration's investments in education, infrastructure and the economy in his speech and called on the Republican-led legislature to implement some of his biggest priorities, including Medicaid expansion.

Republicans tapped Robinson, whose made numerous controversial statements, including calling homosexuality "filth" and suggesting women should not be in leadership positions, to respond to Cooper's remarks.

The intrigue: Robinson responded to Cooper by highlighting Republican lawmakers' policy successes in recent years, while also using the platform to pitch himself to North Carolinians.

"I don't consider myself a politician at all," Robinson said. "What I am is a public servant who knows what the people of North Carolina are going through and wants to serve them and will fight for them."