North Carolina Republicans reach agreement to expand Medicaid

Republican leaders of North Carolina's state legislature reached an agreement on how to expand Medicaid in the state, they said Thursday, after years of blocking the policy.

Why it matters: If the legislation becomes law as expected, hundreds of thousands of the state's poorest residents would receive health care coverage.

Driving the news: Senate leader Phil Berger and House speaker Tim Moore announced the deal at a press conference Thursday morning, saying the proposal will significantly reform the state's certificate-of-need laws, which restrict the growth of new health care facilities.

Yes, but: The current draft of the legislation specifies that Medicaid expansion would become effective when the state budget is signed into law, giving Republicans leverage over Gov. Roy Cooper if the budget contains measures he opposes.

In a statement Thursday, Cooper called for the legislature to make Medicaid expansion legislation effective immediately on becoming law.

Cooper has called for the legislature to pass Medicaid expansion for years, making it a cornerstone of his administration's priorities.

Zoom out: North Carolina is one of 12 states that hasn't expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.