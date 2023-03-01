1 hour ago - News

North Carolina sites rooted in Black history

Russell Contreras
Data: National Trust for Historic Preservation, Axios research; Graphic: Kavya Beheraj and Aïda Amer/Axios

Hundreds of sites important to Black history are at risk of disappearing as buildings sit abandoned, forgotten, or dismissed amid urban renewal and climate change.

  • Yes, but: North Carolina is home to a number that are still standing.

Why it matters: The sites tell stories about abolition, civil rights, and Black entertainment, Axios' Russell Contreras and Keldy Ortiz report.

What's next: National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund is working to save 200 Black heritage places, from schools to churches. It's awarded millions in grants.

Zoom in: St. Joseph's Historic Foundation, whose mission is to preserve The Hayti Heritage Center in Durham, is among those that have received funding.

  • The money has gone to restoring stained glass windows and repairing and replacing window parts, the center said on its website.

Other historically significant sites around N.C. include:

  • Walnut Cove Colored School
  • The Historic Magnolia House, in Greensboro
  • The Nina Simone Childhood Home, in Tryon
  • St. Stephen African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Wilmington

