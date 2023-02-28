Nearly one million North Carolina residents will lose additional food assistance benefits at the end of February, stripping low-income families of at least $95 a month, according to the state health department.

Driving the news: After nearly three years in place, the amount of aid provided to low-income families to combat food insecurity through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will return to pre-pandemic levels, Axios' Sareen Habeshian writes.

Why it matters: The change will mean nearly 9% of North Carolinians will have a smaller food budget at a moment when inflation is driving up grocery bills.

What they're saying: "These programs really helped during COVID, and we saw that food insecurity did not rise as much as everyone predicted it would," Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina spokesperson Jessica Slider Whichard told Axios.

"We're incredibly thankful for that. And now, as things start to sunset and programs like this expire, we're just kind of waiting to see what happens."

By the numbers: More than 41 million Americans used SNAP benefits in 2022, according to USDA data.

More than 90,000 Wake County residents 40,000 in Durham receive those same benefits as of January, state data shows.

What's next: The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is hosting six no-cost pop-up food distribution markets in March.

March 2: Hopkins Chapel Baptist Church in Zebulon, from 10am-12pm

March 9 and 23: Sandy Creek Baptist Church in Louisburg, from 10am-12pm

March 13: First Baptist Church at 109 W John St. in Mount Olive, 10am-12pm

March 17: Oak Grove Baptist Church in Littleton, 10am-12pm

March 21: Lions Park in Raleigh, 11am-1pm

March 22: Halifax County Center Halifax, 10am-12pm

What we're watching: Congressional division over funding for nutrition programs means low-income households that benefitted from extra benefits won't be able to count on relief in this year's farm bill, which funds SNAP, Axios' Ayurella Horn-Muller writes.