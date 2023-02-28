J. Cole's Dreamville Festival announced its lineup Tuesday, proving, yet again, that Raleigh is for real cool.

Driving the news: The event is April 1-2. Two-day passes are on sale now starting at $249.

Friday's lineup includes Usher, Ari Lennox, Jessie Reyez, City Girls and Sean Paul.

includes Usher, Ari Lennox, Jessie Reyez, City Girls and Sean Paul. Saturday, Drake will headline with J. Cole and feature performances from Waka Flaka Flame, Burna Boy, Summer Walker and others.

Why it matters: Dreamville, along with other major events the city has hosted in recent years, has expedited Raleigh's shedding of its reputation as a sleepy capital city.

By the numbers: Last year, Dreamville reported 80,000 visitors, with tickets sold in all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as 20 countries.

Wake County hotels saw occupancy rates of 92% on the Saturday of the event, the visitors bureau said.

💭 Lucille's thought bubble: I lost all focus Tuesday when this lineup was announced, partially because I'm really proud of my city and partially because I'm pumped to see at least half of the artists performing.