The rink-building process is underway at the Carter-Finley Stadium ahead of the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. Photo: Jaylynn Nash/NHLI via Getty Images

A palpable buzz for Raleigh's first outdoor NHL game can be felt across the city right now.

Nearly every conversation we've had in recent weeks seems to circle back to the game or the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes, who have the second-best record in the NHL and are serious contenders for the Stanley Cup.

Why it matters: The Feb. 18 game, part of the NHL's popular Stadium Series showcase, is more than just an opportunity to showcase Raleigh on the national stage.

The outdoor event is forecasted to have a $12.4 million economic impact, according to one preliminary analysis, Loren Gold, executive vice president of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Axios.

Nearly 55,000 people are expected to attend the game, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Around 50% of the tickets have been sold to Wake County residents, Gold added.

Carolina Hurricanes start player Sebastian Aho models the special uniforms the team will wear during the Stadium Series game. Photo: NHL

Driving the news: One measure of the anticipation is the sky-high price of tickets on the re-sale market.

Tickets sold quickly and the cheapest secondary-market ticket on SeatGeek as of Wednesday was $266 — though the vast majority were over $300.

Those are the kind of prices more reserved for deep playoff runs.

Details: The Canes will play the Washington Capitals inside of Carter-Finley Stadium.