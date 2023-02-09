1 hour ago - News
Raleigh is buzzing for hockey
A palpable buzz for Raleigh's first outdoor NHL game can be felt across the city right now.
- Nearly every conversation we've had in recent weeks seems to circle back to the game or the red-hot Carolina Hurricanes, who have the second-best record in the NHL and are serious contenders for the Stanley Cup.
Why it matters: The Feb. 18 game, part of the NHL's popular Stadium Series showcase, is more than just an opportunity to showcase Raleigh on the national stage.
- The outdoor event is forecasted to have a $12.4 million economic impact, according to one preliminary analysis, Loren Gold, executive vice president of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, told Axios.
- Nearly 55,000 people are expected to attend the game, which was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Around 50% of the tickets have been sold to Wake County residents, Gold added.
Driving the news: One measure of the anticipation is the sky-high price of tickets on the re-sale market.
- Tickets sold quickly and the cheapest secondary-market ticket on SeatGeek as of Wednesday was $266 — though the vast majority were over $300.
- Those are the kind of prices more reserved for deep playoff runs.
Details: The Canes will play the Washington Capitals inside of Carter-Finley Stadium.
- Construction of the rink, which is being built on top of the turf for N.C. State's football team, began this week.
- The game starts at 8pm and will air on ABC.
- The NHL is also hosting a free fan fest in downtown Raleigh on Feb. 17 that will run from 11am-9pm.
