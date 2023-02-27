Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Plant's possible rezoning

Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Co. is moving its facilities to Apex. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

A Coca-Cola Bottling plant in Durham could be set for a radical transformation.

Driving the news: The Atlanta developer Ardent Cos. submitted a rezoning request in December asking the city to allow for retail and residential uses on the nearly 12-acre property.

Patrick Byker, a local lawyer representing Ardent, said at a neighborhood meeting late last year that his firm wants to add up to 370 apartment units, 68,000 square feet of commercial space and two dozen townhouses on the site.

The Coca-Cola Bottling Co. announced plans to move its facilities to Apex last year. The rezoning application was first reported by Triangle Business Journal.

Why it matters: The redevelopment would place a large housing project in a section of Durham more known for strip malls, grocery stores and fast-food chains.

Another nearby project, Aura Hillandale West, on North LaSalle Street could add a similar number of apartments.

The project would put a grocery store facing Hillsborough Road. Photo: City of DurhamD

Details: Under the submitted plans, a 25,000-square-foot grocery store and surface parking lot would front Hillsborough Road. That is on the smaller side of grocery stores, Byker told neighbors, about the size of the Durham Co-op, for example.

The apartments would be in two five-story buildings behind the grocery store, with retail on the ground floors.

The plan calls to demolish the bottling plant but keep the adjacent First Citizens Bank branch.

Ardent said it plans to work with an unnamed nonprofit to make 15% of the townhomes available as affordable housing.

What's next: Byker said the timeline for construction could take several years, with site activity probably not happening until 2025.

"It's definitely a marathon not a sprint," he said at the meeting.

Zoom out: Durham City Council has several potential rezoning cases on its radar.