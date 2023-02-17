Northgate Mall's contentious future

A sign for the now-closed Northgate Mall in Durham on Club Boulevard. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

The future of the defunct Northgate Mall in Durham will be as a life-science campus, the developers of the high-profile property say.

But that plan runs contrary to the wishes of its neighbors in the Walltown community.

Driving the news: Northwood Investors, a firm that bought the mall in 2018, told neighbors at a standing-room-only meeting Thursday it plans to submit a rezoning request to build lab space along with some retail and a small park.

A previous concept included housing on the 58-acre property, but Northwood's Sandy Spurgin said the economics don't work for the developer.

Duke University also owns part of the property — the former Macy's space — with plans to build medical offices there.

A rendering of the proposed life-science campus. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Why it matters: The Walltown Community Association, a group that represents the historically Black working-class neighborhood next to the mall, opposed Northwood's plans when they were revealed last year.

The group is advocating for affordable housing on the property as well to combat increased housing prices in the neighborhood.

What they're saying: Patrick Byker, an attorney representing Northwood, said the developer is exploring building affordable housing on one acre of the property.

Yes, but: A lack of guarantee and the small scale of the potential housing did not please the crowd, which forced the developers to do a Q&A session.

Before the meeting, WCA members passed around fliers that asked for 11 acres dedicated to housing.

What we're watching: Northwood has not yet submitted a rezoning application, so its final plans could change. But it's clear the developer will continue receiving neighborhood pushback.