Local Limelight with Code the Dream's Lucy Martinez

Zachery Eanes
Photo illustration of Lucy Martinez, chief operating officer for Code the Dream, in the center of a Polaroid photo under a green spotlight.

Photo illustration: Axios Visuals. Photo: Code the Dream/Mick Schulte

Since 2015, Durham's Code the Dream has provided free coding training to people underrepresented in the tech industry, like immigrants, people of color and women.

  • We spoke with Lucy Martinez, the nonprofit's chief operating officer, for our regular Local Limelight series.

🥯 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: I am still getting over the heartache of Garland closing, but I love grabbing a bagel and coffee from Benchwarmers. Or you might see me in line for tacos from the El Rey del Taco truck in Raleigh.

📽️ What the Triangle is missing: I moved here in 2005, but I used to live in Portland, Oregon, and they have a company called McMenamins that turns old buildings into awesome businesses like movie theaters and pubs. They’ve got a fun, weird vibe that I’d love to see in the Triangle.

📕 Last great book she read: "Hell of a Book" by Jason Mott, which I read with my book club.

🐁 Her pet: Fun fact: while others were getting pandemic dogs and cats, we ended up with a pet mouse. Her name is Macy and she’s a fancy pied mouse.

🏖️ Favorite long weekend spot: Do people have time for those? But seriously, I have loved my family’s Emerald Isle trips.

✈️ How she got to the Triangle: My (now) husband and I had heard wonderful things about the area from friends and decided to relocate here.

🩺 The law she would pass, if she could: Health care for all.

🎧 Favorite podcast: Story Pirates! Our family has fun listening to the silly songs and stories and making up our own.

💻 Advice on breaking into the tech industry: Go for it! The tech industry is a great career choice and there are lots of opportunities for people to enter without a degree.

  • Code the Dream, offers free online classes and there are many self-guided resources available online. Get started on your path, don’t wait!
