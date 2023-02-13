Local Limelight with Code the Dream's Lucy Martinez

Since 2015, Durham's Code the Dream has provided free coding training to people underrepresented in the tech industry, like immigrants, people of color and women.

We spoke with Lucy Martinez, the nonprofit's chief operating officer, for our regular Local Limelight series.

🥯 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: I am still getting over the heartache of Garland closing, but I love grabbing a bagel and coffee from Benchwarmers. Or you might see me in line for tacos from the El Rey del Taco truck in Raleigh.

📽️ What the Triangle is missing: I moved here in 2005, but I used to live in Portland, Oregon, and they have a company called McMenamins that turns old buildings into awesome businesses like movie theaters and pubs. They’ve got a fun, weird vibe that I’d love to see in the Triangle.

📕 Last great book she read: "Hell of a Book" by Jason Mott, which I read with my book club.

🐁 Her pet: Fun fact: while others were getting pandemic dogs and cats, we ended up with a pet mouse. Her name is Macy and she’s a fancy pied mouse.

🏖️ Favorite long weekend spot: Do people have time for those? But seriously, I have loved my family’s Emerald Isle trips.

✈️ How she got to the Triangle: My (now) husband and I had heard wonderful things about the area from friends and decided to relocate here.

🩺 The law she would pass, if she could: Health care for all.

🎧 Favorite podcast: Story Pirates! Our family has fun listening to the silly songs and stories and making up our own.

💻 Advice on breaking into the tech industry: Go for it! The tech industry is a great career choice and there are lots of opportunities for people to enter without a degree.