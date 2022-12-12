Garland chef Cheetie Kumar will open a new restaurant next year
Raleigh and Triangle foodies were devastated earlier this year when Garland, which served Indian and Asian foods with a Southern flair, announced that it would be closing for good after almost a decade in business.
Driving the news: Cheetie Kumar, the restaurant's award-winning chef and co-owner, told Axios that she'll open a new restaurant in the Aniesette Sweet Shop building off of Capital Boulevard sometime this spring.
Why it matters: Garland's closure in August meant Raleigh lost a beloved spot with diverse, creative food created by Kumar, whose cooking is well-loved far beyond the Triangle — she's been a finalist for James Beard's Best Chef in the Southeast twice.
- Her move to open a new place in the near future means all is not lost in Raleigh's downtown food scene.
Details: In collaboration with Anisette, Kumar's eatery will be located in the same building Anisette has been serving pastries out of for years.
- The pair has been renovating the building and have dreamed up an indoor- outdoor space where you can enjoy Kumar's cooking and Anisette's pastries.
- Kumar plans on serving grilled skewers and bright, fresh Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dishes.
