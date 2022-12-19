Max Trujillo is the Director of Operations for Craften Neighborhood Food and Drink and co-hosts the North Carolina Food & Beverage Podcast.

Here are Trujillo's Triangle favorites:

🍽 Favorite place to eat in the Triangle: Lawrence BBQ.

"I dream of that menu way too often," Trujill told Zach.

📚 Last great book he read: "Last Call" by Brad Thomas Parsons.

🐿 How he ended up in the Triangle: "My wife and I were looking for a better place to raise our family. California wasn’t doing it for us anymore."

🏈 First thing he reads in the morning: His "failing" fantasy football scores. And Axios, of course.

🥟 What he thinks the Triangle is missing: Dim Sum, late night independently-owned eateries, an MLB team, a great Italian deli, a certain type of legal bake shop and a thriving downtown area in the big three cities.

📺 How he unwinds: Playing guitar and "crushing good TV."

✨ What he's looking forward to: Opening his next two Craften locations.

🏔 His favorite vacation spot: In North Carolina, it's the High Hampton resort in Cashiers.

In the world, the Dordogne in France.

🎧 His favorite episodes of his podcast: Major highlights are a two-part podcast with Scott Crawford, behind the scenes at the James Beard Awards, an Outer Banks soft shell crabbing episode, and a deep dive with Preeti Waas.