A view of a substation in Moore County being worked on on Dec. 5. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that his office, along with Moore County and Duke Energy, will give a $75,000 reward to anyone who provides a tip that leads to a conviction or arrest related to a widespread power outage in Moore County over the weekend.

That outage, caused by shots fired at two substations, left some 45,000 without power in recent days.

What's happening: Cooper's announcement came after Duke Energy said Wednesday it was able to successfully replace equipment destroyed in what investigators are calling a criminal attack.

Why it matters: While light has returned, the mystery over who was behind the attack remains, as local officials have not revealed any suspects or motives.

The FBI has been assisting with the investigation since Sunday. Additionally, the colonel from Fort Bragg has offered assistance to work on the investigation, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Monday.

Between the lines: The outages have shown how vulnerable critical infrastructure can be. The loss of the two substations to gunfire damage crippled the county for four days.