Data: Billboard, Axios research; Note: Sales since Luminate Data (formerly Nielsen SoundScan) began tracking records; Chart: Axios Visuals

Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg.

Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.

Because of the pandemic, Swift hasn't toured since 2018.

Why it matters: When Swift tours, she is one of the hottest tickets around and can bring in more than 50,000 fans. She's the level of artist that requires football stadiums and not a basketball arena.

North Carolina's options for those types of venues are somewhat limited or are considered old.

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte and Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh — which hosted Beyoncé in 2016 — also missed out on her last tour.

The bottom line: You’ll have to head to Atlanta in April if you want to see Swift in concert. They landed two shows.