The Triangle’s real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest data from Triangle MLS.

Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, Raleigh-area buyers have waited a long time for a little relief.

What’s happening: Rising mortgage rates have spurred a shift in the market.

When mortgage rates go up, like they have since this spring, it tends to create a buyers’ market, AnnMarie Janni, founder and leader of Element Realty Group at Allen Tate Realtors, said.

"This is a reset for Raleigh because we’ve been undervalued for so long," Janni said.

Flashback: In 2021, buyers had no bargaining power. It wasn’t unusual for buyers to have to quickly offer $100,000 in non-refundable due diligence, Janni said.

Now, buyers can take their time and wait for the right house at the right price for them, Janni tells Axios.

And a lot of first-time buyers have re-entered the market as investors aren’t gobbling up properties like they were in recent years.

By the numbers: Inventory of homes for sale was up 78.2% year over year in August for the Triangle.

Closed sales are down 9.6% compared to this time last year.

And while median and average home prices are up year over year, they’ve fallen in recent months.

In June, the median sales price for homes was $421,757 and in August it was $405,000.

And 38.5% of active listings in the Raleigh metro dropped their asking price in August, compared to just 4.1% in February, per Redfin.

The other side: These market changes are only helpful for people who can afford to take on the 6%+ mortgage rates — or are willing and able to adjust their home budgets.

What’s next: Janni predicts demand in Raleigh will stay strong and homes will appreciate at a steady, normal pace.