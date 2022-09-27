41 mins ago - News
What to know about Hurricane Ian's potential impact in North Carolina
Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to North Carolina this weekend.
Situational awareness: Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Raleigh office said the center of the storm is expected to remain west of the Triangle.
- The rain could affect college football games across the Carolinas as well as this weekend's International Bluegrass Music Association Festival in downtown Raleigh.
What's next: NWS Raleigh office wrote that heavy rain and strong wind gusts are likely to start Friday night and continue through Sunday.
- It's important to monitor the storm's track, as it could change.
🔦 Be smart: Make sure your house has an emergency kit with items like a flashlight and extra batteries.
