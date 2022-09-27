What to know about Hurricane Ian's potential impact in North Carolina

Data: National Hurricane Center; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to North Carolina this weekend.

Situational awareness: Meteorologists at the National Weather Service's Raleigh office said the center of the storm is expected to remain west of the Triangle.

The rain could affect college football games across the Carolinas as well as this weekend's International Bluegrass Music Association Festival in downtown Raleigh.

What's next: NWS Raleigh office wrote that heavy rain and strong wind gusts are likely to start Friday night and continue through Sunday.

It's important to monitor the storm's track, as it could change.

🔦 Be smart: Make sure your house has an emergency kit with items like a flashlight and extra batteries.