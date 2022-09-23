Heading to Chapel Hill and don't know where to start? Here's what we recommend for a day trip.

Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC.

The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest.

Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn.

Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits.

Brandwein's Bagels is another good option. It exploded onto the scene a few years ago, and has since expanded several times due to the love for its bagels.

The Root Cellar has an impressive menu and space to relax.

Venable Bistro in Carrboro offers one of the best brunches if you are here for the weekend.

Tucked away in the woods off Franklin Street, Caffe Driade is the most idyllic coffee shop in town.

Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

Shop: There are a variety of bookstores, clothing stores and gift shops along the main drag of Franklin Street in Chapel Hill to Main Street in Carrboro.

Epilogue Books is a standout.

The military surplus-and-costume store Surplus Sid's is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

On Saturdays, the Carrboro Farmers Market is a great bet for artisan food and crafts.

Epilogue Books. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

Hike: The Carolina North Forest — home to 750 acres of woodlands and trails — isn't far from downtown.

The Bolin Creek Trail and the Morgan Creek Trail are in-town greenways that connect to several parks and are popular with bicyclists and runners.

There's a two-mile loop at the North Carolina Botanical Garden.

If you have time, head north of the city to Occoneechee Mountain State Natural Area, home to the highest point in Orange County.

Hiking not your jam? Check out the Ackland Art Museum on UNC's campus or a show at the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center.

Lunch: Keep it light and simple. You've still got a lot ahead of you.

Merritt's Grill, home to the best BLT in the state.

Carrburritos, the makers of truly top tier burritos and nachos.

Zach's pick: Mediterranean Deli, where you can sample a trove of Middle Eastern dishes. They make my favorite falafel.

Med Deli in Chapel Hill. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

Stroll: Chapel Hill is home to one of the beautiful campuses in the country. Your tax dollars help pay for it, so go enjoy it.

I recommend walking around UNC's Coker Arboretum, home to a variety of tree and flower species, as well as Battle Park and the Forest Theatre.)

Catch a show or a game: We know you're probably in town for a UNC game (it's a great reason to go!), but there are plenty of other entertainment options in Chapel Hill.

Catch a show at the Cat's Cradle in Carrboro — one of the state's best music venues — or Local 506 or The Cave.

Watch a play at Playmakers Repertory Company.

Or attend whatever the Carolina Performing Arts happens to be putting on at Memorial Hall that weekend.

Pre-dinner cocktail: The Crunkleton is the classic spot for cocktails in Chapel Hill. The Franklin Street institution employs some of the best mixologists in the state and built the foundation for a growing empire, stretching from Charlotte to Raleigh.

For something a little cheaper and laid back: Try the townie haunt Bowbarr.

Or you can try to blend in with the college kids and drink a blue cup at He's Not Here.

Dinner: It's hard to pick just a few, but Andrea Reusing's Lantern is one of the town's most well renowned eateries. Other great options include:

Al's Burger Shack, which became a cult favorite as soon as it opened its doors in 2013.

Vimala's Curryblossom Cafe, an Indian restaurant with a great courtyard.

And for one of the most iconic views of Chapel Hill, eat outside at Top of the Hill.

Outside at TRU. Photo: Zachery Eanes/Axios.

Nightcap: Finish the night with a drink on the patio at TRU or with cheese fries at Linda's.

Breakfast on the way out: Make it Sutton's Drug Store or Time-Out.

