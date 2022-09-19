Welcome back to Local Limelight, where we talk to people doing interesting work in the Triangle community.

Today we chat with Johnny Hackett Jr., the founder of the Black Dollar Corp. and The Factory, a coworking space helping Black entrepreneurs get their companies started.

🍽 His favorite place to eat in the Triangle: It’s been the Big Easy lately, man. I do the blackened chicken pasta.

🐦 First thing he reads in the morning: Twitter.

📕 Last great book he read: “The 50th Law” by 50 Cent and Robert Greene.

🚚 How he ended up in the Triangle: My mom was driving 18 wheelers and she stopped driving trucks and went to be a dispatcher. The trucking company was based out of Raleigh at the time. And that's what brought us to Raleigh in ’98.

🎬 How he unwinds at the end of the day: Watching a movie. “The Social Network” is my favorite movie to watch when I want to unwind.

⭐ Best movie he’s seen recently: “Dragged Across Concrete” was pretty good. Very intense.

Favorite place to vacation: Greenville, S.C. That’s my hometown.

🏀 What he thinks the Triangle is missing: An NBA team.