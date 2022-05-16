The Factory in Raleigh wants to attract more Black entrepreneurs

A new coworking hub open in Raleigh's Glenwood South neighborhood wants to be the go-to place for Black entrepreneurs.

The Factory, located at 811 W. Hargett St., offers meeting and event space, as well as tools and storage for entrepreneurs who make their own retail goods.

Why it matters: Just 4% of Black-owned businesses in Raleigh had employees, one recent analysis found. The Factory could provide a stepping stone to growth for some small businesses, Johnny Hackett, its founder and CEO of Black Dollar Corp., told Axios.

Entrepreneurship can be an effective path to reducing the wealth gap between white and Black households.

A Black business owner is typically 12 times wealthier than Hispanic or Asian business owners, according to the Path to 15|55 initiative, a group that advocates for investing in Black-owned businesses.

Black Dollar was able to fund the creation of The Factory after winning grants from Walmart and the nonprofit SEED Spot.

Details: Before launching The Factory, Hackett created the Black Friday Market in downtown Raleigh. It provides a storefront for dozens of Black-owned retailers.

But many of those retailers, he said, needed a place outside of their own homes to store their goods or manufacture them.

Inside of The Factory, individuals can use:

Screen printing, heat press and embroidery machines

Label makers and refrigerated storage

A painting area

Candle-making equipment

What they're saying: "There are a lot of Black businesses that have been started during the pandemic," Hackett said. "There is now a big opportunity to give them assistance or help with the foundation."

What's next: Hackett said that he and his partners are already in discussions about how to replicate its services to other cities, such as Durham.