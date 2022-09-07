For more than a decade, David Meeker and his firm, Carpenter Development, has been one of the most influential developers around downtown Raleigh — known not for building new towers but for filling in interesting concepts between them.

Since 2008, Meeker has had a helping hand in retail and restaurant projects like Trophy Brewing, State of Beer, Young Hearts Distilling and Runologie, often converting old spaces into new gathering places.

Driving the news: Meeker, the son of former Raleigh Mayor Charles Meeker, is adding two more projects to his growing footprint.

Next up: The Bend, which focuses on three historic homes at 849 W. Morgan St. They're sandwiched between two of his already existing establishments, Trophy Brewing & Pizza and Irregardless Cafe — the beloved vegetarian institution that Meeker bought from longtime owners in 2020. He also owns another nearby building home to The Factory coworking space.

Meeker told Axios that the homes — whose appearances his wants to preserve as much as possible — could fill out a section of downtown that he believes is lacking in amenities like a coffee and bottle shop, especially as more than 400 apartments are coming to the street on the former Goodnight’s Comedy Club location.

Details: The homes would be connected by a boardwalk-like walkway and include a shared backyard.

Already, he told Axios, he has reached an agreement with a partner to put in three separate concepts into the houses.

And while he is not yet ready to announce them, he said they would be in keeping with his preference for local charm over national brands.

The project could be ready as early as fall of next year.

What's next: Meeker also has grand designs elsewhere, in what he believes will be Raleigh's next development hot spot.

Located just south of downtown and Interstate 40 near several used car dealerships at 2701 S. Wilmington St., Meeker hopes to build what he is calling SoHi — a four-building development home to restaurants, shops and office space.

Meeker is optimistic about the location, noting it was a busy gateway into downtown before South Saunders Street expanded.

SoHi would sit next to a potential Bus Rapid Transit stop and would be half a mile from Kane Realty's ambitious Downtown South project.

A partial opening is projected for 2024. It will be built with green infrastructure in mind, including solar panels, rainwater harvesting cisterns and electric-vehicle chargers.