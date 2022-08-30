Life expectancy for North Carolinians drops

Life expectancy in North Carolina fell by 1.5 years from 2019 to 2020, according to new CDC data.

By the numbers: North Carolinians lived to an average age of 76.1 — lower than the national average of 77.

Women in the state (79) tended to live longer than men (73.3).

The big picture: Nationwide, life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years. The decline is mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries, specifically drug overdose deaths, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.