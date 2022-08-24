Triangle tech job openings decline

Data: N.C. Technology Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tech job postings in North Carolina have fallen more than 22% from their all-time high in May as inflation and rising interest rates cool the economy.

Driving the news: There were 45,682 tech job openings in the state in July, according to a monthly report kept by the N.C. Technology Association.

That number was still up more than 9% from a year ago.

In the Raleigh-Cary metro, tech job postings were up 21% year-over-year. But in Durham-Chapel Hill, postings were down 20%.

State of play: The lower number of openings comes as layoffs and hiring freezes hit the tech industry nationwide, with companies such as Google and Meta saying they would scale back hiring.