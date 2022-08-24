1 hour ago - News
Triangle tech job openings decline
Tech job postings in North Carolina have fallen more than 22% from their all-time high in May as inflation and rising interest rates cool the economy.
Driving the news: There were 45,682 tech job openings in the state in July, according to a monthly report kept by the N.C. Technology Association.
- That number was still up more than 9% from a year ago.
- In the Raleigh-Cary metro, tech job postings were up 21% year-over-year. But in Durham-Chapel Hill, postings were down 20%.
State of play: The lower number of openings comes as layoffs and hiring freezes hit the tech industry nationwide, with companies such as Google and Meta saying they would scale back hiring.
- In North Carolina, several large jobs announcements that would've included technology roles have been canceled in recent weeks.
- Advance Auto pulled back on hiring at its Raleigh HQ, citing remote work and a choice to hire overseas workers. And Centene said last week it would no longer open its $1 billion campus in Charlotte.
More Raleigh stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Raleigh.