Data: N.C. Technology Association; Chart: Zachery Eanes/Axios

Tech job openings in North Carolina hit a new record high in May at 57,182 — up 60% from last year, according to monthly data compiled by the N.C. Technology Association.

The Triangle continues to see strong growth in the number of tech job postings, with nearly 25,000 open jobs across the Raleigh and Durham metros combined, according to Andrea Fleming, director of talent and workforce development for NC TECH.

The Charlotte area has nearly 20,000 tech openings.

Why it matters: The latest data comes at a time when large tech companies and startups face an uncertain market, with layoffs and hiring freezes increasing significantly in recent months.

So far, though, tech layoffs have not hit the Triangle hard.

What they're saying: "For now, overall momentum seems strong in North Carolina," Fleming said in an email to Axios. "There are some individual companies either laying off and garnering headlines and rumors of hiring slow downs, but as you can see, there are still some big tech names, banks and consultants in (the state) posting high numbers of openings."