T-Mobile is the best mobile network in the Triangle, according to PC Mag's annual analysis of Best Mobile Networks.

Context: The tech publication has been testing mobile networks across the country for 13 years. Experts drove across the country with the latest 5G phones to observe AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon’s performance in 30 cities and six rural regions, Axios Richmond’s Karri Peifer reports.

What they found: T-Mobile has overtaken AT&T in the Triangle for mobile download and upload speeds.

AT&T still had better reliability, according to PC Mag, helping it rank second. Verizon ranked third.

Zoom out: T-Mobile made strong gains in the Southeast. It also had the fastest speeds in Charlotte and Richmond, according to PC Mag.

